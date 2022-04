Following the swearing-in of the new MPs in the 11th parliament on 14 April, the next step ahead of the presidential polls is the upper house (senate) and house of the people elections. On Tuesday 26 April, senate members must elect their speaker, and on Wednesday 27 April, the newly elected parliamentarians must choose their speaker.

Should Somalia falter on its deadline, it is feared that its debt-relief package will be cancelled have to be started again.

A dozen candidates are running for the presidency. Victory is determined by the number of votes from MPs.