EAC is getting ready for a military intervention in DRC

DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi, Uganda’s Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Burundi’s Évariste Ndayishimiye and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta – the current chair of EAC – met yesterday 22 April in the Kenyan capital. Rwanda’s Kagame was represented by Foreign Affairs Minister Vincent Biruta while Tanzania and South Sudan were not represented at all.

Though all attendants are members of the regional bloc to which DRC was admitted recently, the meeting was dubbed the second regional heads of state conclave on the Democratic Republic of Congo. The EAC secretariat was not part of the meeting meaning the current arrangements are being made outside its structures.