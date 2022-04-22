MOVING FAST

EAC is getting ready for a military intervention in DRC

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Friday, 22 April 2022 12:34

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta welcomes DRC President Felix Tshisekedi in 2019 (Photo: Twitter)
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta welcomes DRC President Felix Tshisekedi in 2019 (Photo: Twitter)

A hastily arranged meeting attended yesterday by nearly all East African Community (EAC) heads of state has kick-started the beginnings of a regional force to soon be deployed into the newly-admitted state, Democratic Republic of Congo. 

DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi, Uganda’s Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Burundi’s Évariste Ndayishimiye and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta – the current chair of EAC – met yesterday 22 April in the Kenyan capital. Rwanda’s Kagame was represented by Foreign Affairs Minister Vincent Biruta while Tanzania and South Sudan were not represented at all.

Though all attendants are members of the regional bloc to which DRC was admitted recently, the meeting was dubbed the second regional heads of state conclave on the Democratic Republic of Congo. The EAC secretariat was not part of the meeting meaning the current arrangements are being made outside its structures.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics