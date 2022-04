This has certainly been enough to sideline the political roadmap of Choguel Kokalla Maïga’s government. From reinforcing security throughout the country, which has been widely promoted by officials who praise the Malian army’s “rising power”, to reorganising general elections and auditing some public institutions: what reforms have been implemented?

While the Mali’s prime minister addressed the Conseil National de Transition (CNT) on 21 April and took stock of what he has managed to achieve, we did the same.

Four axes and 64 actions