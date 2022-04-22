technocrat vs politician

The legacy left by Kenya’s third president, Mwai Kibaki

By Morris Kiruga
Posted on Friday, 22 April 2022 18:21

Kenya's President Mwai Kibaki attends the opening ceremony of the 20th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Governments at the African Union (AU) headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa
Kenya's President Mwai Kibaki attends the opening ceremony of the 20th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Governments at the African Union (AU) headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Kenya’s third president, Mwai Kibaki, has died at the age of 90 President Uhuru Kenyatta announced in a televised address on Friday.  A period of national mourning will follow along with a state funeral. We look back at his legacy.

“As a leading figure in Kenya’s post-independence history, His Excellency Mwai Kibaki earned the abiding respect and affection of the people of this nation and other nations around the world,” President Kenyatta said. “His contributions as Minister of Finance and Vice President saw Kenya’s economy grow steadily, fuelled by a commodities boom as well as fiscal and monetary policies that were the backbone of his economic philosophy,” Kenyatta added.

He described his predecessor as “a gentleman in Kenyan politics,” and “a brilliant debater whose eloquence, wit, and charm won the day, time and time again.”

