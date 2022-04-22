The legacy left by Kenya’s third president, Mwai Kibaki

“As a leading figure in Kenya’s post-independence history, His Excellency Mwai Kibaki earned the abiding respect and affection of the people of this nation and other nations around the world,” President Kenyatta said. “His contributions as Minister of Finance and Vice President saw Kenya’s economy grow steadily, fuelled by a commodities boom as well as fiscal and monetary policies that were the backbone of his economic philosophy,” Kenyatta added.

He described his predecessor as “a gentleman in Kenyan politics,” and “a brilliant debater whose eloquence, wit, and charm won the day, time and time again.”