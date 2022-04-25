Africa’s Top 50 digital champions 2022

The first part includes 30 names, a mix of start-up and corporate executives taken from a list of 112 business leaders that the the editorial team compiled. All of them have made news over the past 12 months (from 1 March 2021 to 11 April 2022).

They have either raised funds, seen the value of their start-ups rise, developed their business models, invested in new markets, financed projects, swallowed up competitors or sold their companies.

On the basis of this information, The Africa Report and Jeune Afrique compiled this list, which aims to reflect the tech sector’s evolution.

The number of investors on the continent that specialise in financing the digital sector is increasing each year. We have selected 10 investors and seed-fund operators that were active over the 2021-2022 period, taking into account the number of operations, the size of their funds, the type of the projects financed and the management teams.

Finally, because nothing would be possible without them, we have established a ranking of 10 ‘trend setters’, a broad category that includes regulators, public agency bosses, incubators, lobbyists and influencers.

In total, there were 216 names in our database for these three selections. The editors then studied each profile to compile the 2022 ranking of our top 50 digital champions.