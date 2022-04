After more than 90 minutes of warming up and tens of promises that the chief guest was about to arrive, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s car arrived at Kololo Airstrip, situated in Kampala City at 8:43AM on Saturday 23 April. The festivities could finally kick-off.

Clad in army fatigue, Muhoozi, son of Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni serving as the commander of land forces and special presidential advisor, exited from an army green Toyota land cruiser to the cheers of about 200 fans who had gathered for the party. His official car was followed by a Toyota pickup full of bodyguards.