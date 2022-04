This is part one of a three-part series.

Our 2022 tech champions ranking shows the growth of the sector, which was boosted by the health crisis. After a record year for fundraising – $5bn – African start-ups are continuing with their momentum in 2022, as $1.8bn was raised during the first quarter.

Fintechs were again among the most prominent start-ups over the last year as a whole, particularly in Nigeria, whose huge market is a major asset.

Club of unicorns