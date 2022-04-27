Tech: The 10 investors at the forefront of the digital transition

This is part 2 of an 11-part series

The past two years have seen ever more and ever bigger fundraising rounds. Behind these deals are giants such as Visa, as well as US funds such as Sequoia Capital as well as Silicon Valley operators.

African players remain rare in this market, both in the field of private equity and seed capital.

Our selection, which includes 10 investors, illustrates both this effervescence and this lack. Already ranked in the 2021 edition, TLcom has once again caught our attention. But this time, we are highlighting the work of Zimbabwe’s Andreata Muforo (1st). After an initial $71m fund, her company aims to raise $150m, half of which has already been acquired.