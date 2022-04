Although he is viewed as a hero in the army, the senior officer has also been at the centre of several controversies including the Kaduna massacre.

1. Early Life

Born Christopher Gwabin Musa in Sokoto State, northwest Nigeria on December 25, 1967, Musa attained primary and secondary education in the conservative Muslim state although he is originally from Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in the Christian South of Kaduna State.

2. Military education

In 1986 he was admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna State where he underwent intense and rigorous military training for five years during a time the Nigerian military held political power in the country.

3. Infantry corps