South Africa: African Rail Industry Association welcomes Transnet rail sale

By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg
Posted on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 15:35

Transnet's Blue Train against a backdrop of Table Mountain in Cape Town
Transnet's Blue Train against a backdrop of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. (AP Photo/TRANSNET)

Transnet has announced that it will sell slots of its rail network to third parties in an effort to liberalise the the rail sector, but the African Rail Industry Association (ARIA) argues that current terms placed on the table by the state owned company may limit investor appetite.

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), the state-owned logistics company’s biggest of six operating divisions with reported revenue of R39.4bn ($2.5bn) in 2021, announced the commencement of a rail slots sale at the beginning of April.

Third-party operators have until 31 May to submit bids, and TFR is expected to announce winning bidders on 30 June.

“We think it [access] will bring prices down. We need this,” says Mesela Nhlapo, CEO of ARIA.

“Business is ready to invest, and that’s what the president wants. But the market must be investor friendly,” Nhlapo says.

