South Africa: African Rail Industry Association welcomes Transnet rail sale

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), the state-owned logistics company’s biggest of six operating divisions with reported revenue of R39.4bn ($2.5bn) in 2021, announced the commencement of a rail slots sale at the beginning of April.

Third-party operators have until 31 May to submit bids, and TFR is expected to announce winning bidders on 30 June.

“We think it [access] will bring prices down. We need this,” says Mesela Nhlapo, CEO of ARIA.

“Business is ready to invest, and that’s what the president wants. But the market must be investor friendly,” Nhlapo says.