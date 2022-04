This is part 5 of an 11-part series.

Ranked as one of the startups to watch in 2021 by media like Techgist Africa, African Vibes and the influencer Alex Mitchell, Chipper Cash has delivered. As the business world slowly recovers from a two-year pandemic, the international money-transfer startup, founded in 2018 by Uganda’s Ham Serunjogi and Ghana’s Maijid Moujaled, has been steadily making headlines.