CYRIL’S TSARS

South Africa: Who’s who in Ramaphosa’s economic cluster? 

By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg
Posted on Monday, 2 May 2022 16:56

A man of many titles – freedom fighter, union founder, chief constitutional negotiator, farmer and businessman-turned-politician – President Cyril Ramaphosa presides over sub-Saharan Africa’s second-largest economy. Amid rising populism, who does he trust to safeguard the economy?

As leader of the government, Ramaphosa wields the power to hire and fire ministers, who, in conjunction with the president and deputy president, constitute South Africa’s cabinet. Although the president also appoints deputy ministers, they are not part of the cabinet.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics