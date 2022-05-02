As leader of the government, Ramaphosa wields the power to hire and fire ministers, who, in conjunction with the president and deputy president, constitute South Africa’s cabinet. Although the president also appoints deputy ministers, they are not part of the cabinet.
South Africa: Who’s who in Ramaphosa’s economic cluster?
A man of many titles – freedom fighter, union founder, chief constitutional negotiator, farmer and businessman-turned-politician – President Cyril Ramaphosa presides over sub-Saharan Africa’s second-largest economy. Amid rising populism, who does he trust to safeguard the economy?