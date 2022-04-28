African debt: China to ‘co-chair’ debt restructuring talks with Zambia

During the latest IMF/World Bank Spring meetings in April this year, People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang announced that the country was willing to join the IMF’s Common Framework to help restructure Zambia’s debt by June this year.

Sources within the Zambian Treasury who attended the Spring Meetings said that Yi had indicated that China plans to co-chair the committee to have more influence on proceedings. They also said that Western lenders did not publicly state any opposition to China’s request.