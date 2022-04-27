US Navy’s sole ship for Africa returns to Europe after Gulf of Guinea mission

The USS Hershel “Woody” Williams returned to the US naval base in Rota, Spain, on 18 April after assisting African partners to combat drug trafficking and illegal fishing in coastal waters. The end of its maritime security mission leaves African waters without a US patrol presence until a US Coast Guard cutter can be dispatched later this year.

“Obviously we are not a command that has unlimited resources. We are forced to prioritise,” Capt. John Tully, the director of African Engagements for US Naval Forces Africa, told reporters on a media call this week.