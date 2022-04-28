Terms of Trade

Credit Suisse: South African reforms can strengthen rand in long term

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 28 April 2022 06:00

A street money changer counts South African Rands in Harare
South African Rands REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

South Africa has a rare chance to use investment inflows and improved terms of trade as a basis for reform which can produce a stronger rand in the long term, Credit Suisse director Alexey Pogorelov tells The Africa Report.

Rand outperformance versus other emerging market currencies earlier this year was driven by the increase in global commodity prices, which helped to offset higher energy prices, Pogorelov says in London. South Africa exports commodities including platinum, iron ore and coal.

Alongside a sizeable current account surplus, the economy has also benefited from strong portfolio inflows into the equity market, partly due to relocation from other financial markets such as Russia which are no longer available, he says. The result is that the rand “has become more resilient to the tightening in the global financial conditions thanks to a stronger external position.”

