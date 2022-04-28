Credit Suisse: South African reforms can strengthen rand in long term

Rand outperformance versus other emerging market currencies earlier this year was driven by the increase in global commodity prices, which helped to offset higher energy prices, Pogorelov says in London. South Africa exports commodities including platinum, iron ore and coal.

Alongside a sizeable current account surplus, the economy has also benefited from strong portfolio inflows into the equity market, partly due to relocation from other financial markets such as Russia which are no longer available, he says. The result is that the rand “has become more resilient to the tightening in the global financial conditions thanks to a stronger external position.”