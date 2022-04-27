beyond biafra

Nigeria 2023: Will Atiku, Osinbajo, Tinubu step aside for Igbo candidates?

By Akin Irede
Posted on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 10:24

A supporter of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu holds a Biafra flag during a rally in support of Kanu, who is expected to appear at a magistrate court in Abuja
A supporter of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu holds a Biafra flag during a rally in support of Kanu, who is expected to appear at a magistrate court in Abuja, Nigeria December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Tired of playing second fiddle to other ethnic groups, the Igbo of southeast Nigeria are demanding that all aspirants outside their region including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; Lagos godfather, Bola Tinubu; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi; and others step down while all 18 political parties zone their Presidential ticket to the southeast. Empty gesture or cry for help?

Prior to the civil war that lasted from 1967 to 1970, the Igbo of the Eastern Region were a dominant force in Nigerian politics. Apart from producing the first President, Nnamdi Azikiwe, (although ceremonial), an Igbo man, Nwafor Orizu, was also the President of the Senate. They also held key positions in the private sector and civil service, and dominated commerce across the country.

Fearing Igbo dominance, Premier of the Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, told the media that he introduced a ‘northernisation policy’ to give northerners the right of first refusal over any government job in the north.

