This is part 7 of an 11-part series

At 45, she describes herself as shy, but manages her media exposure with great skill. Coura Carine Sène, Wave’s regional director for the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) has become, despite herself, the embodiment of her country. This is a Senegal that has been gradually earning its credentials on the pan-African tech scene. And the company Sène runs in four countries raised $200 million in its first round of financing, in September 2021.