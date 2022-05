This is part 10 of an 11-part series.

Boosted by foreign funding, African tech raised more than $5 billion in 2021. There are now about 20 companies on the continent that have already reached their third round of funding aka Series C (including 12 in the last two years), which makes them capable of major strategic moves, whether by merger or acquisition. They are mainly active in fintech (Flutterwave, Chipper or Jumo), transportation and delivery (SWVL or Elmenus), healthcare (mPharma), e-commerce (Copia Global) or education (Andela and Spark Schools).