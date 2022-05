Uganda, a landlocked country of about 46 million people, hosts the second-largest refugee population in the world after Turkey.

As of the end of March, the East African nation was hosting 1.58 million refugees. Almost 90% of them are from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, neither of which is particularly keen — or able — to pay for them. Most recently, more than 30,000 Congolese refugees reportedly crossed into Uganda after resurgent M3 rebels resurfaced in eastern DRC.