South Africa: Intu’s debt ball and chain is likely to deter potential buyers

The Togolese government and Aliko Dangote Industries announced on 7 November the conclusion of a partnership to develop a phosphate fertilizer processing industry in Togo.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 8 November 2019 09:47
Deep pockets will be needed for any prospective purchaser of Intu Properties, the South African owner of shopping centres in the UK and Spain, which has seen its shares lose more than two-thirds of their value this year.
The company has 17 shopping centres in the UK and four in Spain.
Matthew Roberts, Intu chief executive since April, says that the company is in the advanced stages of selling two of its Spanish assets, and is also likely to need to raise equity. The number one priority is to fix the balance sheet as a debt maturity approaches in 2021, he said in a trading update on November 6.
The end-June debt level of £4.8bn and a loan to value ratio of 57.6% are “very high” in the context of a market value below £500m, Hasson says.
To get the loan to value ratio below 50% would require asset sales and/or an equity placement in the range of £300m to £500m pounds, implying a rights issue in the area of one new share for every share held.
That would be highly dilutive for existing shareholders. “The high debt levels are certainly the key risk,” Hasson says.
Most investors are “certainly not yet looking to buy retail assets in developed markets,” especially in the UK, says Craig Smith, head of research and property at Anchor Stockbrokers in Johannesburg.
“Divesting depreciating assets is a desperate route,” says Hong Kong-based equity analyst David Blennerhassett, who publishes his research on SmartKarma.
Bottom Line: Intu looks vulnerable to an opportunistic low-ball bid below the current stock price. Existing shareholders should get out while they can.
