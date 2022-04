Companies sourcing minerals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), such as Apple, Tesla and Intel, may be using materials obtained through mines controlled by militia or through processing centres that use child workers, an investigation by the Global Witness has revealed.

The ITSCI, the Programme Mineral Supply Chains appear not to have properly regulated supply chains, with the investigation revealing that the organisation knowingly “downplayed and ignored these issues”.

International interest in materials such as gold and cobalt has the potential to create further illicit behaviour and security risks. In 2019, mine production of cobalt in the DRC totalled 100,000 metric tons, accounting for 70 per cent of global production. Cobalt, among other minerals, is essential to manufacturers like Tesla, as they are commonly used in modern technologies such as electric vehicles.

ITSCI, which is run by the International Tin Association, ITA and Tantalum-Niobium International Study Center, TIC, represents many of the major buyers of 3T minerals, in particular, coltan and tantalum from DRC, a conflict of interest and “self-policing” which lead investigator Alex Kopp tells The Africa Report is the root of the problem.

Self-police?

ITSCI’s scheme is intended to regulate minerals from traders. On its website, the organisation describes its purpose as “to create responsible mineral supply chains that avoid contributing to conflict, human rights abuses, or other risks such as bribery, currently in central Africa.”

Miners earn very little. I think it’s really problematic that Western countries cannot impose on them a system which in theory should ensure responsible sourcing. But in practice, it really doesn’t work.

The process requires traders to seal bags from “green-rated” mines which are then exported. However, the investigation revealed that many bags were being tagged without regulation, often under the supervision of government officials. In some cases, it appears that “ITSCI field staff actively collaborate with miners and officials to launder minerals and in some cases take a cut of the illicit proceeds.”

Kopp spent three years working with the German Development Corporation, where he said cracks were already beginning to show. He tells The Africa Report: “If companies and governments would make a real effort, you could certainly improve the situation. What we have now, it often looks like it’s kind of a PR exercise instead of, for example, the EU minerals regulation.”

Global Witnesses’ investigation looked at ITSCI’s scheme in the South Kivu and North Kivu provinces in DRC, as well as regions in Rwanda.

In Rwanda, where the scheme also operates, Global Witness estimates that for some years only about 10% of the minerals the country exported were actually extracted there, with the rest being smuggled from DRC.

Mining from areas prone to conflict often can pose issues as smugglers and illicit streams can often lead to unethical products.

The road to responsible sourcing

The systemic issue starts at the bottom says Kopp. “Miners earn very little. I think it’s really problematic that Western countries cannot impose on them a system which in theory should ensure responsible sourcing. But in practice, it really doesn’t work.”

“What I’ve clearly seen is, for example, the role of companies and smelters, which play a key role because they are in the supply chain. It’s difficult to ensure traceability after they kind of come together in the dynamics at the smelters point they play a key role and they could do much more. And also if the big manufacturers of these electronics components and the downstream companies get involved and if they make clear that they don’t accept human rights abuses in their supply chains, they have huge leverage which they could use.”

This is not the first time that ethical mining in DRC has been flagged. Previously, in 2020, the UN reported that approximately 1.1 tonnes of gold mined in DRC was smuggled into countries along the eastern border. This practise is likely to cost the country potentially millions in revenue, as well as funding conflict and trafficking which this investigation proves is still present in the country’s thriving industry.

The report officially recommends concrete steps to improve tracing and ethical practice in the region, including a “thorough, independent assessment of the implementation of the ITSCI scheme”, as well as imploring buyer companies to conduct their own due diligence and “avoid as far as possible reliance on assurances from industry schemes”.

ITSCI did not respond to a request for comment.