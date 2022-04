Hunger

Sub-Saharan Africa remains the world’s hotspot for food insecurity. In its predictions until May, the World Food Programme has warned that Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen are suffering the worst crises – driven by conflict, inflation and weak government responses.

Telecoms

Kenya’s Safaricom and its consortium partners plan to launch mobile-money platform M-Pesa in Ethiopia by May. The conflict in Tigray has dampened investor interest, and telecoms expect a big boost in the short term.

READ MORE Top 500 Companies: Safaricom calling Ethiopia

Appointments: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus