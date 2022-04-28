Reform time

Has João Lourenço made Angola more business friendly?

By Estelle Maussion
Posted on Thursday, 28 April 2022 11:54

Angola's President João Lourenço. Anton Novoderezhkin\TASS via Getty Images

President João Lourenço came into power in 2017 promising to turn a page on corruption and state predominance in the Angolan economy. Now up for re-election in August, he says he needs more time.

Angola’s President João Lourenço (JLo) started off his presidential term in 2017 by saying that he would reduce the roles of the state, the armed forces and the national oil company, Sonangol, in the national economy. He repeated the same message at the start of 2022.

“The state wants to divest itself of many assets, and the space freed up must be occupied by the private sector,” JLo told local media in early January of this year. This sentence sums up the ambition of a president who promised, five years ago, to be “the man of the Angolan economic miracle”.

READ MORE President João Lourenço’s mission impossible: Fixing Angola’s economy

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business