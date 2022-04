Paymob, an Egyptian e-payment solutions provider, kicked off operations in Pakistan this month, a few days after securing $15m Series A funding from UAE’s Global Ventures, Dutch development bank FMO, and Cairo-based A15.

During the period from last year until early April 2022, Paymob was one of 15 Egyptian fintech companies that secured various rounds of funding worth in total $265.6m from multiple venture capital (VC) investors, according to investment bank Renaissance Capital.

Soaring VC funding