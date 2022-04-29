Kenya 2022: Raila and Ruto chew the khat, but can they win over Meru County?

miraa mirror

For 20 years now, Meru County has aligned itself with the ruling regime, reaping benefits in government appointments and allocation of national resources. However, in the nine years of Uhuru Kenyatta’s presidency, residents of Meru have grown skeptical. They now find themselves at a crossroads: continue to align with Kenyatta or making a drastic shift -- as the rest of Mt. Kenya region has done. Which way will they jump?