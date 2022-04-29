It’s Tuesday morning, the weather is a mix of sunshine and cool air, fresh from the slopes of Mt. Kenya. Traffic is building up and impatient motorists are expressing their frustration. Welcome to the ‘hooting town’ of Meru, the headquarters of the biggest county (geographically) in the Mt. Kenya region.
Kenya 2022: Raila and Ruto chew the khat, but can they win over Meru County?
For 20 years now, Meru County has aligned itself with the ruling regime, reaping benefits in government appointments and allocation of national resources. However, in the nine years of Uhuru Kenyatta’s presidency, residents of Meru have grown skeptical. They now find themselves at a crossroads: continue to align with Kenyatta or making a drastic shift -- as the rest of Mt. Kenya region has done. Which way will they jump?