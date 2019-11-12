Reliable electricity needs fourfold increase in investment: IEA

South Africa: Taste and Starbucks wake up and smell the coffee
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 08:05
Africa has the potential to follow a much less carbon-intensive development model than many other parts of the world, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says in its Africa Energy Outlook 2019 presented at the Africa Investment Forum in Johannesburg.
A key task for policy makers to address the persistent lack of access to electricity and clean cooking, the report finds.
Dirty fuels dominate the cooking market in Africa’s 40 largest cities, according to Greg Murray, CEO of Koko Networks, which operates in Kenya.
The cost of fuel for cooking alone, Murray says, can account for between 10% and 20% of African household incomes.
The key issue in reducing reliance on biomass in cooking is the affordability of alternatives, says Kieran McNamara, one of the IEA report authors.
Though it has 17% of the world’s population, Africa currently accounts for just 4% of global power supply investment. “The momentum behind today’s policy and investment plans is not yet enough to meet the energy needs of Africa’s population in full,” the report says.
Governments need to make more efficient use of public funds to attract private investment, McNamara says.
African countries such as Ethiopia, Senegal, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire have made significant progress in scaling up and attracting investment, he says. In the DRC, by contrast, the power sector remains “tiny,” though there are some successful standalone systems, McNamara says. “It can be done.”
McNamara stresses that there are no generic African solutions or roadmaps.
But there are “generic problems such as scale, lack of access and climate impact.” Some countries are addressing them better than others, he says.
Natural gas in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) has so far been a “niche fuel”, the report says. The share of gas in the energy mix in SSA is around 5%, among the lowest in the world.
Major discoveries in recent years in Mozambique, Tanzania, Egypt, Senegal and Mauritania and South Africa collectively accounted for over 40% of global gas discoveries between 2011 and 2018.
If African countries are to find a market for their gas, they first need to develop a regulatory framework that serves domestic development priorities while remaining attractive for foreign investors, McNamara says.
In the case of east Africa, proximity to India and other fast-growing Asian markets is clearly an advantage, he argues.
Bottom Line: African countries have the resources for a cleaner and safer energy mix. For many of its peoples, there is only a limited window of opportunity to use them.
