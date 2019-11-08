Kenya lifts interest rate cap, Equity Bank to benefit the most

Togo and Aliko Dangote join forces for a $2bn fertilizer project
The Togolese government and Aliko Dangote Industries announced on 7 November the conclusion of a partnership to develop a phosphate fertilizer processing industry in Togo.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Maghreb turmoil to continue despite real political progress
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Friday, 8 November 2019 11:38
Kenya has lifted its interest rate cap, in a move meant to revive shrinking credit access to the private sector.
Parliament failed to raise a two-thirds-majority which would have allowed it to push through the crucial Finance Bill 2019 with the cap intact, which President Uhuru Kenyatta had refused to assent to.
Kenyatta signed the bill two days later, meaning that banks are now free to determine what interest to charge on credit.
Kenya’s top bank executives, and Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge, have repeatedly blamed the rate cap for the declining access to credit, as banks preferred to loan to low-risk borrowers such as the government and large corporations.
On the other hand, legislators, some of whom stormed out of Parliament after the vote, have insisted that the cap was necessary to protect borrowers from high interest rates.
KCB Group CEO Joshua Oigara, however, doesn’t think rates will rise sharply any time soon because “The macroeconomic and business environment where we are today does not at all support an environment of high rates.”
Free download
Get your free PDF : Top 200 banks 2018
Opportunity knocks again
Complete the form and download, for free, the highlights from The Africa Report’s Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 200 banks from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form
Credit rating agency Moody’s called the decision to remove the caps “a credit positive” in a recently published report.
Analysts predict that Equity Bank, Kenya’s biggest bank by customer numbers, will be the biggest beneficiary among the country’s lenders.
Even with the rate cap gone however, a larger than expected fiscal deficit means that Kenya’s national finances are not out of the woods yet.
Deep pockets will be needed for any prospective purchaser of Intu Properties, the South African owner of shopping centres in the UK and Spain, which has seen its shares lose more than two-thirds of their value this year.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.