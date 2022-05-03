Nigeria: 10 things about Peter Obi, presidential aspirant

Is it time for Nigeria’s presidency to go back to the southeast? Over 30 million people in the region seem to think so. Not since just after Independence when the anti-colonial activist Nnamdi Azikiwe known as ‘Zik’ was President from 1963-1966 has a politician from the south-east served as head of state.

After the glory days of Zik, Nigeria has endured a civil war, multiple coups and serial insurgencies in the northern states. Now the south-east has its own secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). His supporters think that Peter Obi is the presidential contender who could knit Nigeria’s fractious federation together again.