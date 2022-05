The sector, which is largely dominated by the northern part of the country, attracted over $645m in the last quarter of 2021 alone.

This is important not only because the sector has attracted very little foreign investment since 2013 when the report started covering the tanning sector, but also because it may be a boon for the northern states, which have traditionally received little to no investment over the years.

In the last quarter of 2021, out of a total of 36 states, 24 attracted zero investments, 17 of which are in the north.

Nigeria’s top five capital-receiving sectors, Q4 2021