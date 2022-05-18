Egypt: New deal with IMF expected, despite exceeding lending quota

During a press conference on Sunday 15 May, premier Madbouly said a new accord with the IMF, which has disbursed loans worth $20bn in total to the North African country since 2016, is expected to come into effect “in a […] few months”, but he did not disclose the expected value of the financing component.

Allen Sandeep, director of research at Cairo-based investment bank Naeem Holding, believes that a new loan from the IMF could be between $4bn to $6bn. Whichever the case, he tells The Africa Report that an IMF agreement will boost investors’ confidence in the Egyptian market and pave the way for euro-denominated bond issuances.