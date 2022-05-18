MOUNTING DEBTS

Egypt: New deal with IMF expected, despite exceeding lending quota

By Sherif Tarek
Posted on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 17:25

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Brussels, Belgium February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Brussels, Belgium February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Egyptian authorities have been in technical talks with the IMF for weeks over a possible new agreement, which the government hopes will include a new loan, even though Egypt has far exceeded its lending quota from the Fund.

During a press conference on Sunday 15 May, premier Madbouly said a new accord with the IMF, which has disbursed loans worth $20bn in total to the North African country since 2016, is expected to come into effect “in a […] few months”, but he did not disclose the expected value of the financing component.

Allen Sandeep, director of research at Cairo-based investment bank Naeem Holding, believes that a new loan from the IMF could be between $4bn to $6bn. Whichever the case, he tells The Africa Report that an IMF agreement will boost investors’ confidence in the Egyptian market and pave the way for euro-denominated bond issuances.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business

security scramble

Arms sales: The last barons of the African market

For several weeks now, the clatter of Russian guns in Ukraine has brought up a very bad memory for Europe. That of war. European countries were ... prepared for it. Since 2014, when Crimea was annexed by Russia, Europe has once again become one of the hotspots of the global arms trade. In Africa, the acquisition of military equipment has clearly diminished – by 13% from 2015 to 2020. However, faced with numerous security threats – terrorism, transnational crime, piracy – the continent remains particularly affected.