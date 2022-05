Deprived of a government seat, the ‘second’ Libyan Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha is trying to take control. Elected by the Tobruk parliament, he held his first government meeting in Sabha on 21 April. This will have to do for now, since he cannot return to Tripoli, where he wants to be, without using force.

From visiting Fezzan, to an appearance among fans at the Benina football stadium, at construction sites, or with the medical staff of the Al-Hawari hospital in Benghazi, Bashaga has been doing what he can to be visible.