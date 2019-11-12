VISA and Mastercard in scramble for Africa’s payment ecosystem

South Africa: Taste and Starbucks wake up and smell the coffee
Bigger isn’t always better. Taste Holdings, through wholly-owned Taste Food, is the operator of the Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza brands in South Africa, found out the hard way.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Maghreb turmoil to continue despite real political progress
By Oluwatosin Adeshokan, in Lagos
Posted on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 09:39
Visa is reportedly in advanced talks to buy a 20% stake in Interswitch, Nigeria’s largest electronic payments company. The $200 million deal comes ahead of Interswitch’s prospective IPO in London in early 2020.
In 2017, Visa and Interswitch announced a partnership to accelerate the adoption of mobile payments throughout West Africa.
Interswitch, founded by Mitchell Elegbe in 2002, began operations as a transaction switching and electronic payments processing company that built and managed payment infrastructure.
Today, it is one of Africa’s largest Africa-focused electronic payments and infrastructure companies, with point-of-sale terminals.
Interswitch is reportedly set to be valued at $1.5 billion ahead of its planned IPO next year.
Interswitch represents a new crop of African companies attractive to global companies for their ability to reach a degree of scale, as Interswitch has done in Nigeria.
It is the largest domestic debit card scheme in Africa, with over 20 million Verve cards in circulation. The partnership with Visa is expected to further expand the acceptance of Verve cards across the African continent.
But they are not alone.
Mastercard has invested $300m in Network International, ahead of its own stock market launch in London.
“Network International, which is the largest payment processor in Africa and the Middle East, has since seen its shares perform strongly, bucking the trend of a stagnant environment for London IPOs”, reports Sky News.
Victor Basta, the Managing director of Magister Advisors, a London-based boutique investment bank, believes a handful of other players can achieve strategic value by developing a broad enough footprint, either in-country or across a range of countries.
Free download
Get your free PDF : Top 200 banks 2018
Opportunity knocks again
Complete the form and download, for free, the highlights from The Africa Report’s Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 200 banks from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form
Fintechs still need to be either large enough in key geographical locations or across countries to get into the conversations with global partners.
But in Nigeria, there is still a fixation on cash. The Nigerian government is ambivalent regarding its cashless policy, and recently brought forward a new tax on POS transactions.
Olugbenga GB Agboola, Co-Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, told The Africa Report:
Flutterwave is also a Visa partner, having launched a consumer payment product for Africa called GetBarter.
In 2016, there was a plan to take Interswitch public, but that failed as Nigeria entered a recession.
Keep your eye on: The Interswitch IPO, scheduled for 2020, will allow Helios Investment Partners, Interswitch’s majority shareholder, to begin selling off its stake in the company.
Africa has the potential to follow a much less carbon-intensive development model than many other parts of the world, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says in its Africa Energy Outlook 2019 presented at the Africa Investment Forum in Johannesburg.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.