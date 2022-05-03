spy boss

Mali: Moussa Diawara, the “evil genius” of Bamako

By Benjamin Roger, Fatoumata Diallo
Posted on Tuesday, 3 May 2022 10:26

Moussa Diawar
Moussa Diawara, the multi-faceted general, is now in detention in Bamako © Montage JAMG

Under President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the head of the dreaded State Security was one of the most powerful men in the country. Now under lock and key, he is still feared.

On the morning of August 18, 2020, the situation was serious at the Keita family home in Sebenikoro. And for good reason: since that night, the news from the military camp in Kati is worrying.

Soldiers have mutinied and taken control of the camp. The coup d’état that everyone in Bamako has been fearing for the past few weeks seems to be well underway this time. The regime’s supporters are trying to find a way out. Around Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta for this crisis meeting: his son Karim, his Prime Minister, Boubou Cissé, and the head of the General Directorate of State Security, Moussa Diawara.

