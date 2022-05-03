Mali: Moussa Diawara, the “evil genius” of Bamako

On the morning of August 18, 2020, the situation was serious at the Keita family home in Sebenikoro. And for good reason: since that night, the news from the military camp in Kati is worrying.

Soldiers have mutinied and taken control of the camp. The coup d’état that everyone in Bamako has been fearing for the past few weeks seems to be well underway this time. The regime’s supporters are trying to find a way out. Around Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta for this crisis meeting: his son Karim, his Prime Minister, Boubou Cissé, and the head of the General Directorate of State Security, Moussa Diawara.