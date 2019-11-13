DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Nigeria’s Tijjani Muhammad-Bande: tough time to be a diplomat

Talking Africa podcast

Nigeria’s Tijjani Muhammad-Bande: tough time to be a diplomat

By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Wednesday, 13 November 2019

Trump's America, Putin's Russia and Xie's China are testing the very limits of the multilateral system.

So it is a tough time to be a global diplomat.

As one of the United Nation’s leading diplomats, Nigeria’s Tijjani Muhammad-Bande is trying to remind the world of the virtues of facing global problems in a collective fashion.

Elected President of 74th session of the UN General Assembly, he has his work cut out for him; from climate change to security in the Sahel, to helping build consensus around global tax evasion and the International Criminal Court.

———
