Trump's America, Putin's Russia and Xie's China are testing the very limits of the multilateral system.

So it is a tough time to be a global diplomat.

As one of the United Nation’s leading diplomats, Nigeria’s Tijjani Muhammad-Bande is trying to remind the world of the virtues of facing global problems in a collective fashion.

Elected President of 74th session of the UN General Assembly, he has his work cut out for him; from climate change to security in the Sahel, to helping build consensus around global tax evasion and the International Criminal Court.

