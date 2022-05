Buhari recently hosted foreign diplomats to a dinner where he admonished them to stay neutral in the 2023 race. The warning is rooted in persistent distrust of US intentions following a series of controversial interventions in the politics of Africa’s most populous country.

In March 2015, President Goodluck Jonathan was fighting the toughest battle of his 16-year political career. Since 1999, he had served as deputy governor, governor, vice president and then president, defeating a powerful cabal and influential northern elements along the way. Politically, he had seen and won it all. Or so he thought.