peace builder?

South Africa’s Ivor Ichikowitz: A ‘philanthropic’ arms dealer?

In depth
This article is part of the dossier: Africa’s barons of arm sales

By Vincent Duhem
Posted on Thursday, 19 May 2022 16:14

Close to the ANC, South African businessman Ivor Ichikowitz, who founded the Paramount group in 1994, has extended his networks to the rest of the continent as he presents himself as a defender of just causes.

This is part 3 of a 4-part series

The three men who land in Bangui on 22 March 2013 are full of hope. Employees of a large group specialising in the arms and security business have been approached by the entourage of François Bozizé, president of the Central African Republic (CAR). It is a time of suspicion and wild rumours in the capital city.

On 10 December 2012, a motley coalition of rebel groups from the north had launched an offensive with the aim of overthrowing Bozizé’s regime, before an agreement signed in Libreville, Gabon on January 11 halted their advance.

Also in this in Depth:
security scramble

Arms sales: The last barons of the African market

For several weeks now, the clatter of Russian guns in Ukraine has brought up a very bad memory for Europe. That of war. European countries were prepared for it. Since 2014, when Crimea was annexed by Russia, Europe has once again become one of the hotspots of the global arms trade. In Africa, the acquisition of military equipment has clearly diminished – by 13% from 2015 to 2020. However, faced with numerous security threats – terrorism, transnational crime, piracy – the continent remains particularly affected.

Is he untouchable?

Opaque arms deals in Niger: ‘Petit Boubé’, the man at the heart of the scandal

The young man would park his motorbike outside the offices of the association Alternatives Espaces Citoyens (Citizens’ Space Alternatives), a stone's throw from Niamey’s sandy racetrack. Here, amidst the excitement that surrounded the association’s director, Moussa Tchangari (a community figure), everyone was familiar with the Japanese-made bike and its owner, Aboubacar Hima.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.