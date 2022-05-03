Is the CAR now at risk of being excluded from the CFA zone?

Seen from the presidency in Bangui, the “historic decision” to adopt Bitcoin as an “official currency” undoubtedly represents “a decisive step towards opening up new opportunities” for the CAR, according to an executive document that we managed to consult. Outside the borders of this state, which is one of the six poorest countries on the planet – where the GDP per capita stagnates at $493, well above Burundi’s score ($239), but not too far from Afghanistan ($518) – the reaction is incandescent.