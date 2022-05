“New Switzerland” is one of the expressions frequently being used on social media to describe Moroccan diplomacy since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Morocco has not taken part in any of the resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly, which has met three times to express its opposition to the war that Moscow started.

Although the votes on 24 March and 7 April revealed fault lines in the international consensus, the first resolution, which was adopted on 2 March and demanded that Russia immediately cease the use of force against Ukraine, had united a large majority of states (141 out of 193). The kingdom had already set itself apart by not condemning the Russian offensive.