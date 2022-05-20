military scandal

Arms sales in Burkina Faso: Rafi Dermardirossian, the fall of the falcon

This article is part of the dossier: Africa’s barons of arm sales

By Nadoun Coulibaly, Vincent Duhem
Between 2016 and 2022, this French-Lebanese businessman of Armenian origin was the main purchasing intermediary in the Burkinabe ministries of the interior and defence. A close friend of former President Kaboré, he fled as soon as Kaboré was overthrown.

This is part 4 of a 4-part series

The fate of Roch Marc Christian Kaboré had not yet been sealed when Rafi Dermardirossian boarded an Air Burkina flight to Niamey, Niger. Since dawn on Sunday, 23 January, elements of the Cobra units (special forces of the army) had taken over several military buildings in Ouagadougou. Their objective: to overthrow the head of state.

