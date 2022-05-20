Arms sales in Burkina Faso: Rafi Dermardirossian, the fall of the falcon

This is part 4 of a 4-part series

The fate of Roch Marc Christian Kaboré had not yet been sealed when Rafi Dermardirossian boarded an Air Burkina flight to Niamey, Niger. Since dawn on Sunday, 23 January, elements of the Cobra units (special forces of the army) had taken over several military buildings in Ouagadougou. Their objective: to overthrow the head of state.