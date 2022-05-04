DRC: ‘Time is running out for Tshisekedi,’ says researcher Christoph Vogel

Can talks help bring peace to eastern DRC? Following a summit between the presidents of the East African Community (EAC), Félix Tshisekedi agreed on 21 April to hold talks with representatives from a number of armed groups operating in Ituri and the Kivus – the first round of which ended on 27 April in Nairobi, with Kenya acting as mediator.

Is it possible to achieve peace in the East? We asked Christoph Vogel, author of Conflict Minerals, Inc. (Hurst & OUP, 2022) and research director of the Insecure Livelihoods project at Ghent University (Belgium).