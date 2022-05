Move along, there’s nothing to see? Despite two years of the pandemic that has seen a drop in hotel occupancy, announcements of the development of new establishments are well underway on the continent.

In the first quarter of 2022 alone, Hilton signed four new hotel projects in N’Djamena, Kinshasa and two in Douala, and opened the Hilton Garden Inn Casablanca Sud in March. For its part, Radisson has opened three units in Madagascar and is preparing to open another in Accra, two in Tunisia and one in Zambia.