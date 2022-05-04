Botswana: Pan-African microlender Letshego lets go of fourth CEO in four years

Okai was dismissed following the “irreparable breakdown in trust and confidence between the two parties”, according to a press release signed by Letshego group chairman Enos Banda and published by the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE).

The group’s current chief operations officer, Aupa Monyatsi, was appointed to fill Okai’s roles for an interim period as the company searches for a replacement. Banda says the Letshego board “fully supports and has confidence in Monyatsi and his executive team to continue to drive the company strategy”.