Churn rate

Botswana: Pan-African microlender Letshego lets go of fourth CEO in four years

By Kanika Saigal
Posted on Wednesday, 4 May 2022 19:25

The logo of Botswana-based microfinance institution Letshego.

Pan-African microlender Letshego is once again on the hunt for a new boss following the termination of group CEO and executive director Andrew Okai.

Okai was dismissed following the “irreparable breakdown in trust and confidence between the two parties”, according to a press release signed by Letshego group chairman Enos Banda and published by the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE).

The group’s current chief operations officer, Aupa Monyatsi, was appointed to fill Okai’s roles for an interim period as the company searches for a replacement. Banda says the Letshego board “fully supports and has confidence in Monyatsi and his executive team to continue to drive the company strategy”.

