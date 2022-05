With ten openings planned by the end of the year in Morocco, discussions with a view to a future location in Algeria, reinforcing its presence in East and West Africa the American chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is holding out great ambitions for the continent…despite current pressures on African purchasing power.

“KFC is constantly looking for opportunities to expand its operations,” confirms the brand, which – like Pizza Hut and Taco Bell – belongs to the Louisville-based Yum! Brands group. The latter, which has 53,000 restaurants worldwide, including more than 26,000 KFCs, saw a turnover of $6.5bn in 2021.

Leader on the continent