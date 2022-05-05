Tenuous liberty

Ethiopia’s free press fights to survive Abiy’s wartime crackdown

By The Africa Report
Posted on Thursday, 5 May 2022 13:40

Last week, one of Ethiopia's popular Amharic magazines, Feteh ('Justice'), came out with a riotous cover page that allegorically portrayed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as the late Ababa ('Father') Tesfaye, a prominent children's storyteller.

The cover illustrates Abiy waving to children from a TV screen – an iconic scene of Tesfaye, as generations recall him narrating tales on national television. The magazine’s title? An Era of Fairy Tale.

The critique appears inspired by a character assessment that is gaining popularity on social media following Abiy’s repeated public speeches in which he recites stories and proverbs instead of addressing critical issues.

