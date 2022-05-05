Ethiopia’s free press fights to survive Abiy’s wartime crackdown

The cover illustrates Abiy waving to children from a TV screen – an iconic scene of Tesfaye, as generations recall him narrating tales on national television. The magazine’s title? An Era of Fairy Tale.

epic cover page, tomorrow's feteh magazine 👋 pic.twitter.com/WUWxgjDl4b — Zelealem Abate (@Ze_Alem) April 29, 2022

The critique appears inspired by a character assessment that is gaining popularity on social media following Abiy’s repeated public speeches in which he recites stories and proverbs instead of addressing critical issues.