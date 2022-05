The DRC’s General Finance Inspectorate (IGF) recently drew up a damning report on the management of Congolese forest concessions. Nevertheless, the local timber sector continues to attract great interest from international partners as well as from private companies.

According to our research, in addition to the financing agreement concluded in November 2021 with the Central African Forest Initiative, a memorandum of understanding was recently the topic of discussions between the Congolese environment ministry and the American company dClimate.

Carbon credit registry