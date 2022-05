South Africa in 2020, used coal for 74% of its energy needs, more than twice the average of 31% among G20 countries, according to Climate Transparency. Gas has been proposed as a way to reduce that dependence.

TotalEnergies said in March that it is planning to develop its South Africa gas discoveries, and regulators expect South Africa’s first offshore gas production in the next five years. Mozambique’s LNG is also seen as a resource. Energy company Gigajoule aims to build a terminal at Matola in Mozambique in partnership with TotalEnergies to supply South Africa.