Egypt’s President Sissi sells assets to try to boost the country’s economy

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Friday, 6 May 2022 12:32

Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, 18 February 2022. © Johanna Geron/REUTERS

The Russia-Ukraine war has highlighted the Egyptian economy’s flaws. Faced with the risk of social unrest, the government has introduced a series of emergency measures.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi addressed his compatriots on 26 April in a tone that he hasn’t used since coming to power in 2014 and in the presence of some opposition figures for the first time. In a meeting with hundreds of representatives from political and social forces, he acknowledged that Egypt was facing an unprecedented economic crisis.

The head of state said this current mess was a repercussion of the Russia-Ukraine war and the popular 2011 revolt. With his speech, he sent a clear message to those who might consider taking advantage of the current situation to revolt against his regime.

