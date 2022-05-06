Egypt’s President Sissi sells assets to try to boost the country’s economy

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi addressed his compatriots on 26 April in a tone that he hasn’t used since coming to power in 2014 and in the presence of some opposition figures for the first time. In a meeting with hundreds of representatives from political and social forces, he acknowledged that Egypt was facing an unprecedented economic crisis.

The head of state said this current mess was a repercussion of the Russia-Ukraine war and the popular 2011 revolt. With his speech, he sent a clear message to those who might consider taking advantage of the current situation to revolt against his regime.