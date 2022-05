Never where you’d expect her to be, Catherine Saint Jude Pretorius, as she was christened, strolls into her Parisian hotel, her long dreadlocks running down her overalls. Born in Cape Town in a “coloured” community (mixed-race populations, neither white nor Black), this pastor’s daughter, bottle-fed on religious songs, soon freed herself from the church, starting her career as a drag king before she burst onto the independent hip-hop scene.