The very next day, the leader of the opposition and former president John Dramani Mahama delivered a predictably scathing speech centred on his successor’s alleged economic mismanagement. Mahama’s National Democratic Congress has already appealed to the country’s supreme court to strike the bill down.
Cash-strapped Ghana looks for more money as e-levy comes into force
In a bid to raise cash for its dwindling coffers, Ghana finally launched its controversial 1.5% e-levy on electronic transactions over GH¢100 (about $13) on 1 May.