IOU

Cash-strapped Ghana looks for more money as e-levy comes into force

By Kanika Saigal
Posted on Friday, 6 May 2022 13:51

Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta speaks during the G-24 news conference at the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings, in Washington, Thursday, April 19, 2018. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)/

In a bid to raise cash for its dwindling coffers, Ghana finally launched its controversial 1.5% e-levy on electronic transactions over GH¢100 (about $13) on 1 May.

The very next day, the leader of the opposition and former president John Dramani Mahama delivered a predictably scathing speech centred on his successor’s alleged economic mismanagement. Mahama’s National Democratic Congress has already appealed to the country’s supreme court to strike the bill down.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business