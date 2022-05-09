France vs. Mali

Mali: France opposed to Assimi Goïta’s junta demanding an end to defence agreements

By Fatoumata Diallo
Posted on Monday, 9 May 2022 12:44

Take-off from the Gossi Forward Operating Base, 14 April 2022 © Tanguy Vabatte

Bamako has further escalated its conflict with Paris by demanding the revocation of the defence agreements between the two countries. The French army’s chief of staff has described this decision as "illegitimate".

Paris and Bamako’s divorce is now being played out on several fronts. In a confidential note verbale sent on 2 May to the French embassy in Bamako’s chargé d’affaires, Mali’s ruling junta denounced the defence agreements concluded in 2013 with France and its European partners in the Takuba force.

